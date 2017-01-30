Metro-East News

January 30, 2017 1:30 PM

Schnucks to deliver groceries to your door

By Casey Bischel

cbischel@bnd.com

Tired of going to the grocery store? Schnucks is trying to change that.

The Maryland Heights-based chain is partnering with a company in San Francisco to bring groceries to your door, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Starting Feb. 16, people will be able to order online and have their food delivered by Instacart, which will also serve Schnucks locations in the metro-east.

“With a minimum purchase of $35, Schnucks Delivers charges $5.99 for two-hour delivery or $9.99 for one-hour delivery,” according to the Post-Dispatch. “For orders under $35, two-hour delivery costs $7.99. Customers also can pay an annual fee for $149 for unlimited deliveries, or $14.99 a month.”

Representatives for Instacart and Schnucks were not immediately available for comment Monday.

