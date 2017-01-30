Former Belleville man to serve eight years on child porn charges

A former Belleville resident who pleaded guilty to three charges related to child pornography was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday, according to U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce.
Boyce said in a news release that Eric M. Swancutt, 39, was charged with and convicted of receiving child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography. Swancutt was sentenced to eight years in federal prison as well as 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $300 fine and a $300 special assessment. He has been in custody since he was arraigned in June.
Swancutt was charged after a laptop computer he used was shown to have images of child pornography on it. The Compaq Presario laptop was seized by authorities in a Belleville residence Swancutt formerly shared with other roommates. Boyce said a forensic review also showed that Swancutt received video files twice in the summer of 2015 showing child pornography.
The case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood and was investigated by the Belleville Police Department and the FBI’s Springfield Child Exploitation Task Force. It was assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Scott in the Southern District of Illinois.
