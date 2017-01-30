Belleville police seek info in attempted armed robbery

Belleville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an early morning attempted armed robbery Monday at Walgreens, 5890 North Belt West.
According to a post on the agency’s Facebook post, two young black men reportedly entered the store and asked employees for help finding products. While the employees showed the men what they were looking for, the post stated, the suspects reportedly grabbed the employees from behind.
The employees and suspect struggled and wrestled as the men attempted to pull them to the back of the store.
One of the men inferred to the store employees that he was armed with a handgun while the other man “made reference” to the store safe, the post stated.
The employees were able to break free from the suspects and a third employee called 911.
The suspects left, without money or merchandise. No one was hurt during the incident.
The post stated the first man was in his late teens to early 20s with a medium to average build. He was wearing a black coat and blue jeans. The second suspect was the same age with a larger to medium build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Belleville police at 234-1212 or Crimestoppers 866-371-8477.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
