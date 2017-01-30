David Freese is coming back to St. Louis to pitch — for Imo’s

David Freese is making his way back to the St. Louis scene —the pizza scene, that is.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote that the “World Series legend” is once again a spokesman for Imo’s Pizza.
“I grew up eating Imo’s. I still remember the Wildwood location’s phone number by heart,” Freese told the Post-Dispatch.
Freese, 33, was the pizza chain’s spokesperson in 2013 and 2014, the Post-Dispatch reported. However, when Freese was sent to the Los Angeles Angels, that pact lapsed.
“He knows and loves our brand. Our customers love him,” company president Carl Imo told the Post-Dispatch.
Freese signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates in March 2016 and played so well, he earned an extension that will pay him $10.5 million through 2018. He has a $6 million club option for 2019 that comes with a $500,000 buyout.
