Partly sunny Tuesday, but snow is apparently likely this weekend

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind around 6 mph.
Thursday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday...Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Saturday...A chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night...Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday...Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday...A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
