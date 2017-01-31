Metro-East News

January 31, 2017 6:42 AM

Partly sunny Tuesday, but snow is apparently likely this weekend

News-Democrat

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind around 6 mph.

Thursday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday...Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday...A chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night...Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday...Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday...A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

St. Clair County Board Swearing in

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos