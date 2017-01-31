Metro-East News

January 31, 2017 7:19 AM

Pizza delivery driver reports he was robbed by gunman

By Kaitlyn Schwers

A pizza delivery driver told police he was robbed by a man with a handgun in the metro-east late Monday night, according to reports.

Police told KMOV that a Papa John’s Pizza driver was making a delivery at around 9:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Maxey Street in Alton. The driver told police that a man with a handgun came up to him, took a pizza box as well some money and left on foot.

The driver was not reported injured, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

A police dog apparently located the pizza box, but was unsuccessful in finding the suspect. No arrests were reported by Monday night, and police did not have a description of the suspect.

