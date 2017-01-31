Missing rare-breed show dog is found

A Germantown woman’s rare-breed show dog, which had been missing since Wednesday, has been found.
Germantown resident Fran Ruffino-Holtmann, in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, said she had found Nightshade, a Cane Corso owned by Anita Pingsterhaus.
Pingsterhaus’ search for the 16-month-old dog had gone viral. Her Facebook posts about the search for Nightshade were shared thousands of times across the country.
I need Anita Pingsterhaus number I have nightshade we found him!!Posted by Fran Ruffino- Holtmann on Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Comments