January 31, 2017 8:04 AM

Missing rare-breed show dog is found

A Germantown woman’s rare-breed show dog, which had been missing since Wednesday, has been found.

Germantown resident Fran Ruffino-Holtmann, in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, said she had found Nightshade, a Cane Corso owned by Anita Pingsterhaus.

Pingsterhaus’ search for the 16-month-old dog had gone viral. Her Facebook posts about the search for Nightshade were shared thousands of times across the country.

I need Anita Pingsterhaus number I have nightshade we found him!!

Posted by Fran Ruffino- Holtmann on&nbsp;Tuesday, January 31, 2017

