Budweiser Super Bowl ad touches on hot topic

Whether intentional or not, Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad set to debut Sunday touches on immigration by showing the journey Adolphus Busch made to get to America in 1857.
The 60-second ad shows Busch meeting Eberhard Anheuser, his future partner in Anheuser-Busch, in a bar with Anheuser saying, “You don’t look like you’re from around here.” From there, the commercial looks at Busch’s journey from Germany. It shows the mixed reaction to his arrival in the United States with one person telling him to “go back home,” but another tells him “welcome to St. Louis, son.” Budweiser released the ad on Tuesday via its social media channels.
According to AdWeek, Budweiser isn’t trying to make a political statement with the ad, which is called “Born the Hard Way.” The focus is on Busch’s dream of coming to America to brew beer, the company said.
“It’s true, Adolphus Busch made an incredible journey to this country, and that’s really what this is about. It’s about his vision, his dream, everything that he does to achieve that,” Budweiser pice president Ricardo Marques told AdWeek. “Even though it happened in the 1850s, it’s a story that is super relevant today. That’s what we’re honing in on; it’s the pursuit, the effort, the passion, the drive, the hard work, the ambition, that’s really what this is about more than anything else.”
He added, “There’s really no correlation with anything else that’s happening in the country. We believe this is a universal story that is very relevant today because probably more than any other period in history today the world pulls you in different directions, and it’s never been harder to stick to your guns.”
The ad, which includes a brief appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales, was shot in New Orleans. AdWeek said Fox is charging a record $5 million for a 30-second spot in Sunday’s Super Bowl 51.
