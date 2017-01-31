Illinois State Police warn of pension fund phone scam

The Illinois State Police is warning the public about a phone scam that centers around the ISP’s pension fund.
According to a state police news release, several people said they have received calls from someone wanting to talk about the pension fund and requesting that the listener send money immediately. Police said the phone number associated with the calls appears to be a legitimate number from the 217 area code, which is where state police headquarters are located.
Police said the calls are not legitimate. Police say the public should be wary of any calls soliciting money regardless of the phone number the call is made from, especially if threats are made or if the caller is pushy.
The state police will never call to solicit money on behalf of the department or ask someone to send money for any reason. If you believe you’ve been victim of a phone scam, call police at 847-294-4400 to file a report.
For more information about phone scams, visit the Illinois Attorney General or Federal Trade Commission websites.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
