More than 100 in metro-east are about to become U.S. citizens

More than 100 immigrants in the metro-east are set to become United States citizens during a ceremony set for Feb. 10 in Belleville.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois said in a news release on Tuesday that a naturalization ceremony will be held at Belleville West High School in Belleville. Judge Laura Grandy is set to preside over the proceeding.
At least 109 people are expected to be presented to the court on behalf of the Department of Justice by Acting U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce. The process grants U.S. citizenship to foreign citizens or nationals once they fulfill requirements set in the Immigration and Nationality Act, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert will also speak at the ceremony.
The ceremony is open to the public, and is set to begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at Belleville West High School, located at 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West.
For more information, call Justine Flanagan at 618-482-9373.
Comments