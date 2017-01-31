Belleville holds Coffee With A Cop event

Belleville Police Captain Matt Eiskant (standing at far right) listens to a question from the audience of about 70 citizens during a Coffee With A Cop event held Tuesday morning at the PSOP (Programs and Services for Older Persons) building in downtown Belleville.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson (at far right) speaks to the audience of about 70 citizens during a Coffee With A Cop event held Tuesday morning at the PSOP (Programs and Services for Older Persons) building in downtown Belleville.
Belleville Police Officer Phil Koch answers a question from the audience of about 70 citizens during a Coffee With A Cop event held Tuesday morning at the PSOP (Programs and Services for Older Persons) building in downtown Belleville.
St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson listens to a question from the audience of about 70 citizens during a Coffee With A Cop event held Tuesday morning at the PSOP (Programs and Services for Older Persons) building in downtown Belleville.
