Lebanon man arrested, charged with criminal sexual assault

A 31-year-old man from Lebanon was recently arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old female.
The defendant, Orphas Odom Jr., pleaded not guilty through his attorney on Monday to a felony charge of criminal sexual assault.
Lebanon Police said Odom was arrested at his home without incident on Jan. 24. Court records indicate that the alleged assault happened on the same day he was taken into custody. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and charged Odom on Jan. 26 with sexual assault. His bail was set at $100,000.
Odom remained in the county jail on Tuesday morning.
Odom’s attorney, Robert Elovitz, filed a bond reduction request along with Odom’s not-guilty plea this week in St. Clair County Circuit Court.
Court records showed that Odom had been previously charged in 2011 with a felony, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, but the charge was dismissed in 2014.
