January 31, 2017 3:01 PM

Body found in landfill near Marissa, police say

By Don O’Brien

MARISSA

The Marissa Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a body was found at a landfill near the St. Clair County town.

An officer with the department said the body was found Tuesday at the landfill, which is about a mile north of town and located on Hillstown Road. Marissa Police Chief Tom Prather was not immediately available for comment.

Initial reports were that the body was that of a woman.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND

