Body found in landfill near Marissa, police say

The Marissa Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a body was found at a landfill near the St. Clair County town.
An officer with the department said the body was found Tuesday at the landfill, which is about a mile north of town and located on Hillstown Road. Marissa Police Chief Tom Prather was not immediately available for comment.
Initial reports were that the body was that of a woman.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments