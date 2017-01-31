St. Louis band wins contest to open for Bon Jovi

A St. Louis band has been chosen to play as an opening act for Bon Jovi at its St. Louis tour stop.
The Former Me was selected to open for Bon Jovi at its Feb. 19 performance at Scottrade Center. The band was selected after winning a contest sponsored by Bon Jovi.
“It is beyond belief to have this opportunity,” The Former Me said in a news release. “Incredibly humbling to see a band of this caliber that hasn’t forgotten where they started give back to striving artists. We’re excited to have the chance to show everyone what we’ve got, hope you’re all ready for it.”
