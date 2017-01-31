Gas station holdups earn Shiloh man lengthy prison sentence

A Shiloh man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison Tuesday after he was found to have robbed the same Shiloh gas station twice in a 39-month period.
Michael L. Jackson III, 21, was sentenced to 148 months in prison and five years of supervised release by Judge Staci Yandle during a hearing in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. Jackson was ordered to pay a $300 special assessment and restitution of $917. A jury in September found that Jackson was guilty of robbing Midwest Petroleum in Shiloh in December 2011 and March 2014.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, evidence presented at the trial showed that on Dec. 21, 2011, Jackson entered Midwest Petroleum, 1551 Hartman Lane, wielding a knife and demanded money from a clerk. Jackson was wearing a ski mask, which covered his entire face, and the clerk was unable to identify the robber. Jackson fled south on foot and discarded the clothing and ski mask worn during the robbery in a field adjacent to the gas station.
A second robbery took place March 13, 2014. Evidence showed that Jackson entered Midwest Petroleum, showed a gun and demanded money and Newport cigarettes from a clerk. Jackson was wearing a ski mask that covered his entire face, and the clerk was unable to identify him. Jackson left the store the same way he did during the 2011 incident, fleeing south on foot, and discarded the ski mask and clothing he was wearing in the same field adjacent to the gas station. Shiloh police investigators found the clothing after each robbery and collected it as evidence.
Shiloh investigators listened to surveillance videos and believed Jackson was the robber based on his voice. Clothes collected after both robberies were submitted to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for DNA testing. Those tests determined that Jackson’s DNA was found on all of the clothing.
Jackson still has murder charges pending in St. Clair County. He has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the June 2015 shooting death of Kenneth Easley in Shiloh. His next scheduled court appearance in that case is set for March 7.
