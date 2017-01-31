Missouri executes convicted rapist, murderer

Mark Christeson, a convicted rapist and murderer, was executed Tuesday night in Missouri for the 1998 murders of Susan Brouk and her children Adrian, 12, and Kyle, 9.
According to a report by Fox 2 Now, Christeson’s execution came just one day before the 19-year anniversary of the killings.
The news site reported that the then-18-year-old Christeson and his 17-year-old cousin Jessie Carter ran away from home and broke into the Brouk household.
From there, court documents indicate, the two tied the children up and Christeson took Susan Brouk into her daughter’s bedroom at gunpoint and proceeded to rape her.
Then, the two men took the family to a pond near Vichy, Mo. They cut Brouk and her son’s throats and Christeson choked Adrian before the three were thrown into the pond.
The pair were eventually caught by authorities in California, Fox 2 News reported. Carter eventually testified against Christeson and is serving a life sentence.
Christeson was scheduled to be executed in 2014, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, when he was grant a stay by the U.S. Supreme Court just “was hours away from execution.”
The 37-year-old was scheduled for lethal injection at 6 p.m., according to the Post-Dispatch. While his attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution based on inadequate representation, that request was denied.
Gov. Eric R. Greitens issued a statement regarding Christeson’s execution. In it, he remembered the lives of the victims.
“Susan was a single mother whose life revolved around her children,” the statement read. “Adrian was a seventh grader who did well in school and played volleyball. She hoped to one day be a veterinarian or a teacher. Kyle was only nine. He played soccer and dreamed of being an Army officer. They were a loving family, living a quiet life in a rural community. Their hopes and dreams were taken away by these evil crimes.”
