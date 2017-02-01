Temperatures expected to drop, chance of rain later this week

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday...Partly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Saturday...A chance of rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night...A chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday...Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday...A chance of rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night...Rain and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday...A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
