February 1, 2017 6:49 AM

Temperatures expected to drop, chance of rain later this week

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday...Partly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Saturday...A chance of rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night...A chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday...Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday...A chance of rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night...Rain and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday...A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

