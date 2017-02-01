Crash reported on Illinois 4 in Madison County

A vehicle accident was reported on Illinois 4 between U.S. 40 and Interstate 70 early Wednesday morning.
A spokesman for the Highland Fire Department said two ambulances were sent to the scene near Hunter School Road. The fire department said the accident happened around 6:30 a.m.
Reports from KMOX indicated that a medical helicopter also responded.
It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and the extent of the injuries.
Northbound lanes of Illinois 4 south of I-70 were reportedly blocked at 7 a.m. due to the crash.
NB Route 4 remains blocked South of 70 due to this injury crash. Air Medical Helicopter on scene in the field... @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/1R652gFV95— Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) February 1, 2017
