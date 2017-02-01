Metro-East News

February 1, 2017 7:40 AM

Crash reported on Illinois 4 in Madison County

News-Democrat

A vehicle accident was reported on Illinois 4 between U.S. 40 and Interstate 70 early Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for the Highland Fire Department said two ambulances were sent to the scene near Hunter School Road. The fire department said the accident happened around 6:30 a.m.

Reports from KMOX indicated that a medical helicopter also responded.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and the extent of the injuries.

Northbound lanes of Illinois 4 south of I-70 were reportedly blocked at 7 a.m. due to the crash.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Demonstrators on Public Square protest President Trump's executive order

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos