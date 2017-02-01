Nickelback coming to St. Louis in July

Nickelback’s “Feed The Machine” tour is making a stop in St. Louis this summer.
The concert is scheduled July 25 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo.
#FeedTheMachine. Album. Single. Tour. Pre-order today for early access to tickets! Details @ https://t.co/SigNhZ7kXv https://t.co/pFBy5EgZ3R— Nickelback (@Nickelback) February 1, 2017
Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest will also join Nickelback on their North American tour.
Nickelback’s latest album, “Feed The Machine,” is set to be released June 9. The tour starts June 23.
The show is also part of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s summer concert series.
Tickets for the public will go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at livenation.com.
