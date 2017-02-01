Metro-East News

February 1, 2017 11:14 AM

Nickelback coming to St. Louis in July

News-Democrat

Nickelback’s “Feed The Machine” tour is making a stop in St. Louis this summer.

The concert is scheduled July 25 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest will also join Nickelback on their North American tour.

Nickelback’s latest album, “Feed The Machine,” is set to be released June 9. The tour starts June 23.

The show is also part of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s summer concert series.

Tickets for the public will go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at livenation.com.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

You're never too young to rock out to the classics

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos