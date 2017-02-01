Driver Services office in Waterloo has moved

Drivers, beware. The Waterloo location for the Secretary of State’s Driver Services office has moved.
The new building, about three miles north, is located at 1335 Jamie Lane, and it opened on Wednesday. At 2,075 square feet, it is 600 square feet, or 40 percent, larger than the old location, at 511 Illinois Ave. It closed on Saturday.
“This new facility in Waterloo will provide a significantly larger and conveniently located place for the residents of Waterloo and surrounding communities,” Secretary of State Jesse White said in a press release. “As our lease at the previous facility was set to end in January, it was my priority to find a new location in the area.”
The next-closest Driver Services offices to the one in Waterloo are in Belleville, East St. Louis and Granite City, according to Henry Haupt, a spokesman for the Secretary’s office. To the south, the next nearest one is in Sparta.
The new Waterloo location has a 10-year lease with the landlord, who is making changes to accommodate its new renter.
