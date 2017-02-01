Beatles, AC/DC — over pop music for band OOPA

Peyton Long, 9, Owen Renneker, 10, Ava Hoagland, 10, and Oliver Renneker, 13, make up the local band OOPA.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Peyton Long, 9, Oliver Renneker, 13, Owen Renneker, 10, and Ava Hoagland, 10, make up the local band OOPA.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Ava Hoagland plays the guitar during a recent rehearsal of the local band OOPA.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Oliver Renneker, 13, and Owen Renneker, 10, playing during a rehearsal of the band OOPA.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Drummer Owen Renneker, 10, during a rehearsal for the band OOPA.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
OOPA guitar player Oliver Renneker plays during a recent rehearsal.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Members of the band OOPA practice. The group have several area performances coming up including Papa Vito's in Belleville.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Peyton Long, 9, plays the bass during a rehearsal with the band OOPA.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Ava Hoagland plays the guitar during a recent rehearsal of the local band OOPA.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com