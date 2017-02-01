Fairview Heights searching for man accused of robbing Chinese restaurant

Fairview Heights police are trying to locate a man accused of robbing a restaurant who officials say failed to appear for a court appearance.
According to a post on its Facebook page, Fairview Heights police are trying to locate Michael Scott Putman, 50, whose last known address is in the 1300 block of Edgewood Drive in Fairview Heights. Police said Putman failed to appear for a court hearing on Jan. 27 in St. Clair County Circuit Court. A warrant was issued by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for Putman’s arrest. Bail was set at $50,000.
He is accused of burglarizing the China King restaurant, 10239 Lincoln Trail, on Jan. 5. Police said Putman is 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Putman is a registered sex offender, police said. Anyone with information about Putman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments