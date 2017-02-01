Nestlé USA's HQ move means 300 new tech jobs in St. Louis

Nestlé USA officials are moving the company’s headquarters from California to Virginia — and will centralize its IT office in St. Louis, adding 300 jobs to the city.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Swiss-based food company this St. Louis shift is only part of the company’s plans to move the headquarters to Glendale, Calif., to Rosslyn, Virginia, beginning later this year.
The news site reported that St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay called Nestlé Purina an "outstanding corporate citizen" in a statement
"Purina and Nestlé have brought hundreds of new jobs to St. Louis in recent years, and we look forward to their continued growth,” Slay stated.
The St. Louis Business Journal reported the company’s Nestlé Purina PetCare unit is based in downtown St. Louis, where about 3,000 employees work. The news site said it was not clear whether the IT employees would be based locally.
“Nestlé has been innovating and making strategic changes to the business over the past five years. This move is the next step in our evolution,” CBS St. Louis reported Nestlé USA CEO Paul Grimwood said in a statement.
Nestle brands include Perrier water, Haagen-Dazs ice cream and Gerber baby food.
