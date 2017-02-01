Body found in Marissa landfill ID’d as missing St. Louis woman

A woman’s body found in a landfill near Marissa was identified Wednesday as Brandy Renee Morrison, according to the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.
Morrison, 23, had been reported missing in St. Louis on Jan. 28. Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said she died of a gunshot wound to the head.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that they were investigating the case as a homicide. Police told reporters that they believed the woman had been killed some time between Friday and Monday in the 6100 block of Laura Avenue in north St. Louis.
Family members of Morrison had said they believed the body found Tuesday was their missing relative.
An autopsy was done by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday morning.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
