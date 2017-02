Grossest food in IL? Gravy bread. In MO? Thin crust pizza.

What are the grossest foods by state? In Illinois it is gravy bread, which is essentially Italian beef without the beef. Dip bread in greasy gravy and you are there. Blame Chicago for that one. In Missouri the grossest food is thin-crust pizza — obviously the opinion of some pork steak and gooey butter cake-hating gourmand who is not from around here.