Missouri Rep. wants to outlaw masks during protests

With protests popping up all over the country, one Missouri representative is seeking to set a new dress code those looking to speak out, KSDK reports.
Rep. Don Phillips, R-Kimberling City, has introduced HB179 — a bill that would make it “illegal to wear a mask during a protest while crimes are being committed.” It would include crimes that range from looting to disorderly conduct, according to KSDK.
“If there’s illegal activity going on, that’s when this kicks in,” Phillips told KSDK.
The bill will be heard by the Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee next week.
“Public safety and law enforcement are two of the governor’s priorities,” Phillips said in KSDK’s report. “I think it’s something he would be OK with, should it make it to his desk.”
Those who cover their face for religious or cultural reasons would be exempt from this law, the story stated.
