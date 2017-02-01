Illinois real estate agent fired for tweet about comedian’s deceased wife

A Peoria real estate agent was fired after mocking comedian Patton Oswalt’s deceased wife during a Twitter exchange gone sour Monday night.
The Peoria Journal Star reports that Oswalt put out a humorous tweet praising former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired by President Donald Trump after she instructed the Justice Department not to defend his recent executive order temporarily banning non-U.S. citizens from seven countries in Africa and the Middle East from entering the United States.
Oswalt tweeted: “Trump: ‘You leave this White House now!’ Sally Yates rides bus to city. Becomes a taxi dancer. Leads dance revolt against pimp. Triumphs.”
Trump: "You leave this White House now!" Sally Yates rides bus to city. Becomes a taxi dancer. Leads dance revolt against pimp. Triumphs.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2017
Real estate agent Tony Brust tweeted back “Oh (expletive), the little troll has an opinion again.”
Things escalated, the Journal Star reported, when comedy writer Chris Conroy replied, “Everyone stop having opinions! You’re upsetting Tony Brust!”
@tonybrust @pattonoswalt Everyone stop having opinions! You're upsetting Tony Brust!— Chris Conroy (@conniewriter) January 31, 2017
Brust then tweeted at Oswalt, writing “I’m a psychic and I’m channeling his wife’s opinions.”
Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamara, was a true crime writer and died unexpectedly in April 2016. Their daughter Alice was 7 at the time.
Oswalt fired back with about 20 tweets mocking the agent’s real estate listings. He deleted those tweets eventually and later apologized for the attack.
Brust’s tweet was deleted Tuesday morning.
Jim Maloof Realtor fired Brust on Tuesday morning after the company’s Facebook was “bombarded” with complaints.
“We have a culture and expectation of how people are to act at Jim Maloof Realtor,” Maloof told the Journal Star. “We are people-loving. We are family-oriented. We don’t offend people. If you do, you need to go.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
