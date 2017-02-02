Pair charged in connection with body found in Marissa landfill

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged two men in connection with the death of a 23-year-old St. Louis woman whose body was found in a landfill near Marissa.
Family members said the woman, Brandy Morrison, had been missing since Jan. 28. Morrison’s body was found Tuesday in a landfill near Marissa by St. Louis Metropolitan Police. She was found with at least one gunshot wound. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office said Morrison had been shot in the head.
Two suspects were arrested and charged Wednesday. They were identified as two St. Louis men living in the 6100 block of Laura Avenue. Police believe that’s where Morrison was killed.
Paulren H. Stepter, 51, was charged with first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and armed criminal action. Stepter was being held without bond, a news release from SLMPD said.
Another man, 40-year-old Courtney Williams, was charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Williams’ bail was set at $200,000, cash only.
Police believe Morrison was killed sometime between Friday and Monday. They said in a news release that Morrison had been shot before her body was discarded.
Marissa Police Chief Tom Prather said Tuesday that St. Louis city police contacted his department because they believed the woman’s body was taken to a landfill about 50 miles away from where police believe she was killed. Police said the body was put in a trash bin in St. Louis. The landfill is located about a mile north of Marissa on Hillstown Road.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
