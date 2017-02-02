Cold and cloudy days are here, chance of snow pushed to next week

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Thursday...Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 6 mph.
Friday...Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 17. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday...Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday...A chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., then rain showers likely after 9 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night...Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday night...A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday...A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
