February 2, 2017 7:11 AM

Cold and cloudy days are here, chance of snow pushed to next week

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Thursday...Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 6 mph.

Friday...Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 17. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday...Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday...A chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., then rain showers likely after 9 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night...Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday night...A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday...A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

