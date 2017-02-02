Granite City man captures Illinois Lottery prize

A Granite City man recently won one of the top prizes in an Illinois Lottery scratch-off game.
Richard Dooley, 44, a lifetime Granite City resident, won $75,000 while playing an “Ultimate Crossword” ticket. He was home watching a football game on television when he scratched the ticket and discovered that he had won.
“This is great,” Dooley said. “I’ve been wanting to do some home improvement projects, and now I can.”
Dooley bought his winning ticket at Parkside Market, 3202 Maryville Road, in Granite City. The business received $750 —1 percent of the prize amount — for selling the winning ticket. “Ultimate Crossword” is a $25 instant ticket that features top prizes of $750,000 and $75,000.
