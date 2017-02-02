Teen in custody after reported carjacking at SWIC MetroLink stop

A teenager was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a reported carjacking at a Belleville MetroLink station parking lot.
According to a post on its Facebook page, Belleville police responded to the Southwestern Illinois College MetroLink parking lot, 2622 Carlyle Ave., at 8:41 p.m. on Wednesday. A man told police that he had been confronted by a man with an average build in his early 20s who asked him for a ride. The driver said he couldn’t give the person a ride. The person asking for the ride then walked away from the car.
The driver said the man returned a few minutes later, according to police. The driver rolled down the window of his vehicle and said the man put a handgun to the driver’s head. The man ordered the driver out of the vehicle. The driver complied with the demand and got out of the vehicle. The man loaded a bicycle into the vehicle and left the area. The driver suffered a minor injury during the incident, police said.
Officers with the Mascoutah Police Department later located the vehicle in the first block of North Sixth Street in Mascoutah. Officers noticed a man matching the suspect description leaving the area on a bicycle. Officers with the Belleville Police Department, Mascoutah Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area. The man fled from police but was later caught.
Police said the person taken into custody was a 17-year-old. A handgun was recovered from him. The case is still under investigation. Charges have yet to be filed.
The incident is the latest in a string of incidents to happen at MetroLink stops in the last three months. Most recently, a man was shot at the Emerson Park stop in East St. Louis on Jan. 23. In late November, there were shootings within a week of each other at MetroLink stops in East St. Louis and Swansea. Those incidents took place just days after a Metro security officer was shot while checking fares in Wellston.
