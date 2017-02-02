Belleville police arrest boys in string of purse-snatchings

Three boys have been arrested in connection with a rash of thefts, according to Belleville police.
Belleville police say the boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged with five thefts from person and two attempted burglaries. Police said the boys were responsible for incidents over a two-week period where five purses were stolen. The thefts took place in the 100 block of Carlyle Avenue and the 2600 block of Green Mount Commons Drive. The boys allegedly took purses that were sitting in shopping carts, on a dining table in a restaurant and on top of a vehicle. Police said no one was hurt in any of the cases.
Police did not release the identities of the boys.
Police said the boys were also being investigated in connection with two attempted residential burglaries and other unrelated crimes.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments