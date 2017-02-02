You’re under a boil order. Now what?

The boil-water order issued Thursday morning for the Belleville area could be in effect for up to 48 hours.
Here’s what you need to know:
▪ The order was issued for Illinois American Water customers in Belleville, Swansea, Shiloh, Millstadt, Columbia and Waterloo. The company said about 30,000 customers — homes and businesses — were affected, in an area that has a population of about 75,000.
The company has an online map of the affected area.
▪ Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking.
▪ Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.
▪ Any time water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil-water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers. It is standard procedure for a boil water order to be in effect for 36 to 48 hours after water service is restored.
▪ Customers were being notified of the boil order via media outreach, customer calls, social media and Illinois American Water website alerts at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to the company’s customer service center representatives. Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted.
