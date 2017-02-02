Columbia Police arrest two after vehicle break-ins

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles in the West Park subdivision in Columbia.
In a news release, Columbia Police announced that Cody P. Atkins, 19, of Columbia, and Carter B. Simmonds, 18, of Cahokia, had been arrested and both charged with four counts of felony burglary. The men are accused of entering unlocked vehicles on Bradington Drive, Bradington Court and Forest View Drive between 10:45 p.m. Jan. 23 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 24.
Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said officers have recovered some items that allegedly were taken, but said they were still searching for more items. Police believe Atkins and Simmonds dumped unwanted items along Valmeyer Road to D Road to Steppig Road.
Police asked for the public’s help in finding items, including a St. Louis gold honorary sheriff’s badge. The owner of the missing badge earned it for work in support of Backstoppers. The badge has a blue and white symbol in the center of it and was stored in a black case.
Anyone with information about missing items can call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
