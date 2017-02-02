Crews work to repair major water line break

Crews worked Thursday to repair a break to a 24-inch water line at Illinois 161 and Old Caseyville Road in Swansea.
Workers make progress on water main break

Illinois American Water Co. workers late Thursday morning were digging to reach and fix the break in a 24-inch water main at Illinois 161 near Old Caseyville Road in Swansea. The break caused a water boil order stretching from Columbia to Scott Air Force Base and including Millstadt, Belleville, Shiloh, Swansea as well as parts of O'Fallon and Fairview Heights.

