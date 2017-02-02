Crews work to repair major water line break

Ava Hoagland talks about her classic rock band OOPA while they play their opener, The Beatles' "Back in the U.S.S.R." OOPA — Oliver, 13, and Owen, 10, Renneker, Peyton Long, 9, and Ava Hoagland, 10 — performs covers of The Beatles, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Nirvana. "A lot of people like pop stuff, but we wanted to do rock stuff," Ava said.