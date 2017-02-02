Crews work to repair major water line break

Illinois American Water Co. workers late Thursday morning were digging to reach and fix the break in a 24-inch water main at Illinois 161 near Old Caseyville Road in Swansea. The break caused a water boil order stretching from Columbia to Scott Air Force Base and including Millstadt, Belleville, Shiloh, Swansea as well as parts of O'Fallon and Fairview Heights.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons talks about how his organization uses social media. Increasingly, officials are turning to Facebook, Twitter and other tools to get the word out to the residents they are protecting.
Althoff Catholic High School student Emma Murphy is working to turn contaminated water into clean drinking water with a portable, algae-based filter. Her research gained the attention of the National Catholic Education Association, which gave her the Youth Virtues Valor and Vision Award.
Ava Hoagland talks about her classic rock band OOPA while they play their opener, The Beatles' "Back in the U.S.S.R." OOPA — Oliver, 13, and Owen, 10, Renneker, Peyton Long, 9, and Ava Hoagland, 10 — performs covers of The Beatles, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Nirvana. "A lot of people like pop stuff, but we wanted to do rock stuff," Ava said.
President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch is a U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge. He was born in Denver and is 49 years old. He's the youngest Supreme Court nominee in nearly 25 years.
Protesters on Public Square in Belleville said President Donald Trump's executive order barring travelers of seven nations from entering the country harms peaceful immigrants and is ineffective in protecting the United States from terrorist attacks. Local representatives say the order only aims to maintain safety.