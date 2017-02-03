Belleville Citizen of the Year may ask for your help

The Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce awarded Gloria Crowder the 2016 Citizen of the Year.
Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Public safety officials and social media

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons talks about how his organization uses social media. Increasingly, officials are turning to Facebook, Twitter and other tools to get the word out to the residents they are protecting.

Grossest food in IL? Gravy bread. In MO? Thin crust pizza.

What are the grossest foods by state? In Illinois it is gravy bread, which is essentially Italian beef without the beef. Dip bread in greasy gravy and you are there. Blame Chicago for that one. In Missouri the grossest food is thin-crust pizza — obviously the opinion of some pork steak and gooey butter cake-hating gourmand who is not from around here.

You're never too young to rock out to the classics

Ava Hoagland talks about her classic rock band OOPA while they play their opener, The Beatles' "Back in the U.S.S.R." OOPA — Oliver, 13, and Owen, 10, Renneker, Peyton Long, 9, and Ava Hoagland, 10 — performs covers of The Beatles, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Nirvana. "A lot of people like pop stuff, but we wanted to do rock stuff," Ava said.

