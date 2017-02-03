Belleville Citizen of the Year may ask for your help

The water main break on Thursday closed schools, but it also meant no water at restaurants and other businesses. Customers buying water and coffee drinkers at the Main Street Cafe and Pour@322 in Belleville discussed their challenges with the water main break and boil order.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons talks about how his organization uses social media. Increasingly, officials are turning to Facebook, Twitter and other tools to get the word out to the residents they are protecting.
What are the grossest foods by state? In Illinois it is gravy bread, which is essentially Italian beef without the beef. Dip bread in greasy gravy and you are there. Blame Chicago for that one. In Missouri the grossest food is thin-crust pizza — obviously the opinion of some pork steak and gooey butter cake-hating gourmand who is not from around here.
Althoff Catholic High School student Emma Murphy is working to turn contaminated water into clean drinking water with a portable, algae-based filter. Her research gained the attention of the National Catholic Education Association, which gave her the Youth Virtues Valor and Vision Award.
Ava Hoagland talks about her classic rock band OOPA while they play their opener, The Beatles' "Back in the U.S.S.R." OOPA — Oliver, 13, and Owen, 10, Renneker, Peyton Long, 9, and Ava Hoagland, 10 — performs covers of The Beatles, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Nirvana. "A lot of people like pop stuff, but we wanted to do rock stuff," Ava said.