Police seek pair shown on surveillance before attempted Walgreens robbery

The Belleville Police Department released two surveillance images Thursday of two “persons of interest” in an attempted armed robbery at a Walgreens.
Police were told by Walgreens employees that two people tried to rob the store early Monday at 5890 North Belt West in Belleville.
Earlier in the week, police said two suspects went inside the Walgreens early Monday morning and tried to pull the employees to the back of the store. One was armed with a handgun. The suspects fled the store when one employee called 911. Police got to the scene a few minutes after 5 a.m. They said no one was injured.
Police said the first suspect was described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s with a medium to average build. He was wearing a black coat and blue jeans. The second suspect was described as a black male around the same age with a larger to medium build. He was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information can contact Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
