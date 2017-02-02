Is your child’s school closed Friday because of the water main break?

Belleville and neighboring communities were put under a boil order after a major water main break early Thursday morning.
It prompted the closing of multiple schools Thursday. But administrators at most of the schools expected to reopen Friday.
“We prepared for this early this morning,” Louis Obernueferman, superintendent of Belle Valley District 119, said on Thursday afternoon. “We made adjustments in the cafeterias, and we have enough pressure in the bathrooms. ... We are set for (Friday) and we will be running.”
Below is a list of school districts and whether they will close Friday in light of the boil order:
Open:
▪ Belleville High 201
▪ Signal Hill 181
▪ Millstadt 160
▪ Belle Valley 119
▪ Dupo 196
Closed: No schools
