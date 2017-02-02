Gymnastics meet to attract 2,500 ‘enthusiasts’ to metro-east

More than 800 gymnasts will compete in the the 20th annual Gateway Challenge Gymnastics Meet this weekend at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.
The event runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Admission for adults is $10 and for children $5. Three-day passes may also be purchased.
According to a release from World Class Gymnastics, the event is the only sanctioned gymnastic meet of its kind held in Southern Illinois.
The Belleville gymnastics club is hosting the event.
“This one-of- a-kind event provides an excellent opportunity for young gymnasts to gain a good understanding of what takes place at a competitive meet,” the club’s owner, Patrick Hulliung, said in the release. “It’s also a great event for gymnastic fans to see all levels of gymnastic talent and skill leve. We will be showcasing some of the best young gymnastic talent from across the country at this event.”
The release stated that the event attracts more than 2,500 “gymnastic enthusiasts.”
More information can be found at wcgausa.com.
