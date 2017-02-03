Water company says repairs done; boil order still in effect

0:31 Workers make progress on water main break Pause

0:58 Workers repair water main break that led to boil order in metro-east

0:42 Major water line break causes school closings, roadway collapse

1:09 See who got the last cup of coffee in Belleville

0:28 Body found in landfill near Marissa

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:52 Dave Butz speaks before St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

1:26 Belleville East girls win fourth-straight basketball game