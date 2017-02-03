Water company says repairs done; boil order still in effect

Repairs have been completed on a major water line that broke in Belleville, according to an announcement early Friday morning by Illinois American Water.
The company announced about 2 a.m. that crews had finished the repairs to the 24-inch line that broke in the area of Illinois 161 and Old Caseyville Road.
The break, which happened Thursday morning, affected about 30,000 customers — homes and businesses — in an area that has a population of about 75,000.
Water service has been restored to all customers, but the boil order remained in effect Friday, according to company spokeswoman Karen Cotton. The company said it is standard procedure for a boil-water order to be in effect for 36 to 48 hours after water service is restored
Illinois American Water customers in Belleville, Swansea, Shiloh, Waterloo, Millstadt, Columbia and surrounding areas remained under the boil water order as of Friday morning.
Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.
