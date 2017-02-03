Snow, rain out of weekend forecast, replaed by sunshine

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Friday...Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Light and variable wind.
Saturday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Saturday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday...A chance of rain before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night...A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday night...A 30 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday night...A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday...A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
