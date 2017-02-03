ISP troopers visit with middle school students in East St. Louis

Troopers from District 11 of Illinois State Police and Pastor Kendall Granger from New Life Community Church visited Lincoln Middle School in East St. Louis on Thursday to meet students and answer their questions about law enforcement.
Police talked with students about decision-making, dealing with adversity in a positive way and about how to interact with law enforcement officers in public.
Throughout the metro-east, police said they often get requests to come talk with children and young adults at schools, churches and community centers. Trooper Calvin Dye Jr., an ISP spokesman, said meeting with metro-east youth and seeing their perspective is one way to help improve community relations.
“That’s how you gain trust with your community as police officers, by getting out and interacting with them,” Dye said. “It helps us to hear their opinions and feelings about law enforcement.”
