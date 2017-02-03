Racial Harmony award winners announced

The 2017 Racial Harmony awards will be presented to outstanding students at the group’s annual meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville.
This celebration recognizes the achievements of local youth and the support of community leaders. The winners are area students who have demonstrated the qualities of peacemaking, goodwill, harmonious interactions and respect for all people.
Established in the 1990s, Racial Harmony’s mission is to promote understanding, cooperation, and communication among all races and ethnic groups. The organization currently sponsors bi-monthly dinner meetings.
This year’s winners include:
Belleville: Willie Marchbanks of Abraham Lincoln Elementary, Audree King of Belle Valley School, Brittanie Rice of Belleville East, Alayna Wells of Belleville West, Andre White of West Junior High, Brittany McDonald of Blessed Sacrament Elementary, Jordan Warner of Central Junior High, China Littlejohn of Douglas Elementary, Mia Vigna of Ellis Elementary, Ryan Loeffler of Emge Junior High, Marley Fuhrman of Franklin Elementary, Sage Reagan of Governor French Academy, Maliah Sparks of Harmony Intermediate Center, Xavier Holloman of Henry Raab Elementary, Marta Silva of Jefferson Elementary, Cecilia Murnane of Roosevelt Elementary, Angela Brown of Signal Hill, Cornell Eiland of Union Elementary, Victora Adewole of Westhaven Elementary.
Cahokia: Tyrese Mosley of Estelle Sauget School of Choice, Jayda Jack of 8th Grade Academy
Centreville: Demetrius Williams of Lalumier Elementary
East St. Louis: Artavius Williams Jr. of Dr. Katie Wright Elementary, Ayreise Jones of Lincoln Middle School, Niveah Lowery of Mason Clark Middle School.
Fairview Heights: Brynne Marie Walsh of Illini Elementary.
Mascoutah: Alexandra Warfield of Mascoutah High.
O’Fallon: Keelen Allen of Amelia V. Carriel Junior High, Pricilla Jimenez of Central Elementary, Alexandra Mueller of Edward Fulton Junior High, Abraham Arevalo of Joseph Arthur Middle School, Emma Curtright of Laverna Evans Elementary, Alex Orr of O’Fallon Township High
Shiloh: Jamil Tyree McKinney of Shiloh Middle School
Smithton: Holle Wagner of Smithton School
Swansea: Quenna Scott of High Mount, Cavesse Vaughn of Wolf Branch Elementary, Zachary Hamilton Jr. of Wolf Branch Middle School
Washington Park: Alexus Williams of James Avant Elementary
For further information: 618-234-0508
