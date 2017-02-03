Woman dies, three others hurt in crash on U.S. 67

A 36-year-old Carrollton woman died and three others, including two children, were injured in a two-car crash on U.S. 67 shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Illinois State Police.
Kara Dunham was driving a Pontiac passenger car northbound on the two-lane highway just north of the Macoupin Creek bridge when her car crossed over the center lane into the path of another vehicle and struck it head-on. It was not immediately clear why Dunham crossed out of her lane. The Greene County Coroner pronounced Dunham dead on-scene.
Megan Skolasinski, 29, of Godfrey, was driving the other vehicle, a Ford SUV. Skolasinski, a 2-year-old child and a less than 1-year-old infant were transported to local hospitals. The driver and one passenger went to Boyd Hospital in Carrollton and the other went to Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
Green County Sheriff’s Department, Carrollton Fire District and Green County Ambulance also provided assistance at the scene.
The road was shut down for about six hours. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit continues the investigation.
Comments