Bike Surgeon has a new home in O'Fallon

Illinois American Water Co. workers late Thursday morning were digging to reach and fix the break in a 24-inch water main at Illinois 161 near Old Caseyville Road in Swansea. The break caused a water boil order stretching from Columbia to Scott Air Force Base and including Millstadt, Belleville, Shiloh, Swansea as well as parts of O'Fallon and Fairview Heights.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons talks about how his organization uses social media. Increasingly, officials are turning to Facebook, Twitter and other tools to get the word out to the residents they are protecting.
What are the grossest foods by state? In Illinois it is gravy bread, which is essentially Italian beef without the beef. Dip bread in greasy gravy and you are there. Blame Chicago for that one. In Missouri the grossest food is thin-crust pizza — obviously the opinion of some pork steak and gooey butter cake-hating gourmand who is not from around here.