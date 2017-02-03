Jury finds Illinois man guilty in 12 downtown St. Louis robberies

After a few hours of deliberation, a jury in St. Louis found a 28-year-old Washington Park man guilty on a dozen counts of robbery Thursday evening.
In an almost year-old case, Roy Brown went to trial Monday on multiple counts of second-degree robbery, first-degree robbery and one count of resisting arrest. Court records indicate the jury acquitted him of two counts of robbery and found him guilty on 12 other counts.
The charges resulted from incidents ranging from late November through mid-December 2015, court documents stated.
The St. Louis Post-Disptach reported that according to the charges, Brown was part of a group of people that stole purses and wallets from people after leaving downtown bars, restaurants and hotels.
The Post also reported that in several instances Brown used violence, pulling a woman down the street using her purse strap and threatening to shoot onlookers if the offered to help.
Shortly after that incident, police chased the man across the Eads Bridge into East St. Louis and eventually arrested him.
Brown will be sentenced March 9.
