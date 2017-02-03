Belleville man sentenced for drug, firearm offenses

A 32-year-old Belleville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug and firearm offenses, according to U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce.
Andrew C. Tillman pleaded guilty to three federal charges in October, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm used in drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Tillman admitted that on Dec. 24, 2015, he was arrested in Belleville with approximately three ounces of methamphetamines, which he intended to sell. He also admitted to possessing a semi-automatic pistol at the time of his arrest and that he had a prior felony conviction. Tillman has been in custody since his arrest.
An investigation by the Belleville Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Drug Tactical Unit resulted in the arrest and conviction. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert L. Garrison prosecuted the case.
