Thanks for not using us to scare your kids, a Troy policeman says

Sgt. Bob Radosevich’s work lunch Friday is getting some attention — and it’s not because of what was on his plate.
The Troy police officer posted on the agency’s Facebook page Friday afternoon that two girls walked over to where he and a coworker were eating at El Potro and thanked the two for keeping them safe.
“We commented on how nice it is to see a parent doing it right rather than using the police to scare their kids, like I’ve seen many do,” the post read.
The family then paid for the two officers’ meal — including the tip.
“As a child, they don’t know what to think so they are looking for guidance from a parent or an adult — so it’s very disheartening when you hear ‘If you’re bad they will take you way,’” he said. “In 23 years I’ve heard that several times. It’s very disheartening, we are here to help them and we don’t want them to be afraid if they do need help.”
He said the agency tries to post things that are positive on the internet to encourage their relationship with the community.
“It was just really nice to see the good side of things — with all the negativity in the media right now it was nice to see a parent doing it right,” Radosejevich said.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
