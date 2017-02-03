An Ohio woman was transporting 13 pounds of heroin through Illinois. Now she’s going to jail.

On Thursday, a Southern Illinois judge sentenced a 38-year-old Columbus, Ohio woman to just more than three years in prison in connection with several drug charges.
According to a release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce, Yesenia Romero-Samano pleaded guilty in to federal charge at the end of September.
In that hearing, the release stated she admitted that she was transporting about 13 pounds of heroin and a little more than two pounds of cocaine when she was pulled over on March 3, 2016.
Samano has been in custody since her March arrest, the release stated. When she is released she will then serve three years of supervised probation.
Department of Homeland Security agents helped Illinois State Police investigate this case.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
