February 3, 2017 7:29 PM

Alton woman sentenced for dealing 15 pounds of cocaine

By Dana Rieck

A 35-year-old Alton woman was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after distributing nearly 15 pounds of cocaine in the last half of 2015.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce, Courtney Hayes will was sentenced for one count of possession with intent to sell.

During her hearing sentence, Judge Michael Reagan considered factors “such as the serious nature of drug crimes in the area.”

Hayes will serve three years of supervised release after she is released from prison.

